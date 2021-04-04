Ismaila Sarr is Watford’s club-record signing, the 23-year-old arriving from Rennes for a reported £40m in August 2019.

He featured prominently in Watford’s doomed 2019/20 Premier League campaign, scoring twice to end Liverpool’s unbeaten start to the season. In 28 Premier League fixtures, the exciting Sarr scored five goals and laid on six assists.

Even when Watford were relegated to the Sky Bet Championship, Sarr stuck with the Hornets – not that there wasn’t interest from elsewhere. In comments carried by the Watford Observer, Sarr’s latest views could be the final nail in the coffin for these transfer hopes.

Sarr and previous transfer interest

Those five Premier League goals and six assists really opened the eyes of a number of top-flight sides as to the promise and potential of the young Senegalese international.

A number of sides were said to be interested in acquiring his services with Manchester United thought to be closest to sealing a deal after failing to land their first-choice target Jaden Sancho.

According to regional source Metro, carrying the words of ex-Watford bigwig Filippo Giraldi via the Here We Go podcast, Giraldi said: “We were extremely close, I was personally negotiating with them. We weren’t able to reach an agreement.”

Indeed, the Watford Observer’s Ryan Gray writes that “Liverpool and Crystal Palace have also made approaches to acquire his services.”

Sarr recent comments surely switch off Manchester United

In words carried in Gray’s Watford Observer article, Hornets flyer Sarr remains adamant that he’s happy at Vicarage Road and not looking to move. Commenting specifically on this, Sarr said:

“I think they are just rumours because I’m enjoying it here. I still have three years on my contract and I’m focused on Watford and I want to say.“

This insistence that he wishes to stay at the club, and help them fight for promotion, will be welcome news for the London club’s fans.

Watford sit second in the Sky Bet Championship table on 78 points and have a nine-point gap to Brentford in 3rd. Sarr has been a big part of this for the Hornets, scoring nine goals and providing nine assists in 34 Championship games.