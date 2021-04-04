Birmingham City claimed an impressive 1-0 win over Swansea City on Friday night, taking Lee Bowyer’s side up a place into 20th.

Birmingham City claimed their second win in three matches under the guidance of Bowyer. His arrival from Charlton Athletic has given the club a huge boost and now, with seven games of the season remaining, those earlier relegation fears are less distressing.

It’s still a possibility – Rotherham United have four games in hand on Blues. But compared to when they first dropped into the bottom three earlier in the year, the mood is a complete turnaround.

That turnaround is no more evident than in Lukas Jutkiewicz – footage emerged of the Blues striker on the sidelines as his side claimed the win over Swansea City:

Just look how much it meant to Jukey! #BCFCpic.twitter.com/SmyhUZQTqP — Blues Focus (@BluesFocus) April 2, 2021

The saying, ‘a picture speaks a thousand words’ has never been more appropriate. In this case, a short clip on Twitter says a thousand things about the complete shift in atmosphere that Bowyer has brought about.

Towards the end of Aitor Karanka’s tenure, the performances were so dire and so uninspiring as to suggest that the players wanted rid of him.

Be that true or not, the playing staff have certainly took a shining to Bowyer and are buying into his tactics, and his never-faltering belief has quickly rubbed off on them – ‘the Bowyer effect’.

Jutkiewicz is a hugely popular member of the first-team. Despite having a misfire season in front of goal, his work levels have never dropped and even coming off the field and watching his strike partner convert the winning penalty v Swansea – something he couldn’t do in the game – he looked as elated as the Blues fans watching at home.

Birmingham City have games against Brentford, Stoke City, Rotherham United, Nottingham Forest and Derby County this month – some very winnable games in there and after victories against Reading and now Swansea, teams will start to be cautious of Bowyer’s Birmingham City side.

See what these Birmingham City fans had to say on the footage of Jutkiewicz on Twitter:

