It’s not looking good for Sheffield Wednesday at the wrong end of the Sky Bet Championship table. It hasn’t been all season to be fair.

The Owls are currently languishing in 23rd place in the Sky Bet Championship table on just 32 points. Safety from relegation lies two places and effectively eight points away when goal difference is taken into account.

Wednesday have just eight games left to pull off what many would see as a great escape. That gets more difficult to envisage with every passing game, with every passing defeat.

Watford – improved Wednesday but same result

Good Friday saw a better Wednesday take on high-flying Watford and put in a decent performance against the London outfit in losing 1-0 thanks to a Tom Lees own goal.

Still, it was a loss and just made any hopes of an Owls escape act that much more lingering in nature. If the South Yorkshire side are to pull out of the relegation mire, they are leaving it late.

As each game ticks on by, the odds lengthen that they’ll preserve their Championship status to the point where mathematical impossibility takes over.

Assistant boss Jamie Smith comment draws fan reaction

After the display versus Watford, Owls assistant Jamie Smith was quoted on Twitter issuing a rallying cry to the troops ahead of Easter Monday and a home clash against Cardiff:

It is safe to say that Smith’s ebullience and confidence are not universal thoughts shared by all fans. Definitely not with this selection of Owls fans who commented and reacted to the above tweet.

Sheffield Wednesday fan retorts to assistant boss Smith’s tweet

