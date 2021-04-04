It’s not looking good for Sheffield Wednesday at the wrong end of the Sky Bet Championship table. It hasn’t been all season to be fair.

The Owls are currently languishing in 23rd place in the Sky Bet Championship table on just 32 points. Safety from relegation lies two places and effectively eight points away when goal difference is taken into account.

Wednesday have just eight games left to pull off what many would see as a great escape. That gets more difficult to envisage with every passing game, with every passing defeat.

Watford – improved Wednesday but same result

Good Friday saw a better Wednesday take on high-flying Watford and put in a decent performance against the London outfit in losing 1-0 thanks to a Tom Lees own goal.

Still, it was a loss and just made any hopes of an Owls escape act that much more lingering in nature. If the South Yorkshire side are to pull out of the relegation mire, they are leaving it late.

As each game ticks on by, the odds lengthen that they’ll preserve their Championship status to the point where mathematical impossibility takes over.

Assistant boss Jamie Smith comment draws fan reaction

After the display versus Watford, Owls assistant Jamie Smith was quoted on Twitter issuing a rallying cry to the troops ahead of Easter Monday and a home clash against Cardiff:

"We can see the improvements and the progress we have made in recent weeks. We will go into the game with confidence." 🔵⚪️ Jamie Smith looks ahead to our clash with Cardiff at Hillsborough tomorrow. 🦉#swfc — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) April 4, 2021

It is safe to say that Smith’s ebullience and confidence are not universal thoughts shared by all fans. Definitely not with this selection of Owls fans who commented and reacted to the above tweet.

Sheffield Wednesday fan retorts to assistant boss Smith’s tweet

Here’s what these fans thought to Jamie Smith’s clarion call:

Does he think we’re thick.This team is dire. — Jo Piper (@JoPiper12) April 4, 2021

Even Jesus Christ would struggle to resurrect this team — ED14 (@ED6ix) April 4, 2021

Same old rubbish, get the fringe players in and let them have game time ready for league one. No way we are staying up and gonna win 3-4 more games than Birmingham or Coventry. — Ian Cutts (@Cuttsy1982) April 4, 2021

12/1 on for relegation. That tells you everything about the players. — john howsham (@stocksytheowl) April 4, 2021

Go into the game full of the confidence that the players dont care and it has shown all season…the pub teams round England have declined to take any of them — Dan Vikhamar (@DanSharkie) April 4, 2021

There were improvements but not creating chances and this will send us down. Surely all of the staff can see this, if not there in the wrong job. — Richard……. (@Richard82158166) April 4, 2021

Stop embarrassing yourselves. We have a bunch of players who can’t fight their way out of a paper bag or can’t be bothered to. We need an owner who respects the history and heritage of the club and a squad who can be bothered, until then we’re stuffed. — David Ridge ישראל נמצאת בליבי ✡🇮🇱🕎 (@DRidge67) April 4, 2021