QPR are gearing up for a make or break season next time round, and Mark Warburton looks set for a busy summer in the transfer market.

QPR’s form throughout 2021 has made them of the Championship’s form teams since the turn of the year.

Their 3-0 win over Coventry City on Good Friday leaves them in 12th-place of the Championship table, and 10 points behind Reading in 6th.

A top-six push seems to be out of the question for Warburton and his QPR side but, having been so strong in the second half of this season, the club have a chance to carry their momentum into the upcoming 2021/22 campaign.

Fans are getting excited about a promotion bid next season, with former Rs striker Kevin Gallen having urged the club to ‘have a right go’ next time round.

It seems like QPR are heading that way – in the build up to the summer transfer window they’ve been linked with a host of names, but it’s the midfield that’s seeing all the rumours.

As it stands, QPR have been linked with five midfielders – that includes permanent deals for Sam Field and Stefan Johansen, as well as outside rumours to all of Josh McPake, Alex Pritchard and Scott Twine.

QPR have an option to buy in Field’s deal, but don’t in Johansen’s – the Fulham man could stay at the club if Fulham remain in the Premier League though.

Warburton quashed McPake rumours last month but that could easily be a smokescreen, whilst links to Pritchard and Twine have emerged more recently.

Pritchard shone in one season at Brentford when Warburton was at the helm but has struggled since, falling right down the pecking order at Huddersfield Town this season – his contract is out in the summer.

Twine was loosely linked with the Rs in January. But The Sun on Sunday (04.04.21, pg. 61) has this morning linked QPR with the Swindon Town youngster – Brentford are thought to be leading the race though.

With all that in mind, deals for Field and Pritchard look most likely at the moment. Johansen is someone that Warburton will be desperate to see in his starting line up next season and if that deal can’t be made, then he might focus more attention on Twine.

Either way, QPR fans have a lot to look forward to and they’ll be eager to see what business their side can do in the summer transfer window.