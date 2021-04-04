Nottingham Forest won 1-0 away at Cardiff City on Good Friday – their first win in six Championship outings.

A first-half goal from James Garner was enough for Nottingham Forest to claim an impressive win away at Mick McCarthy’s Cardiff City.

It’s a win that takes Forest up into 16th-place of the Championship table – 10 points ahead of Rotherham United in 22nd and with just seven games of their season left.

Chris Hughton’s mind will start slowly start to turn towards the summer and after a stop-start showing since his October appointment, he’ll no doubt have a healthy to-do list.

Improving his attack needs to be at the top of that list. Nottingham Forest have lacked an out-and-out scorer this season, and an out-and-out creator too having found the net just 31 times in 38 Championship games.

The no.9 spot has been contested and shared throughout, and so too has the no.10 role. Cafu occupied that spot v Cardiff and has featured in that role for much of the season – but the Portuguese continues to split opinion.

Forest fans took to Twitter with thoughts on Cafu’s performance on Friday – as a player, he has technical ability which can hold him in good stead in the Championship, but far too often he’s watching games pass him by.

Hughton really needs a talisman in that no.10 role. His faith in Cafu is warming but next season he’s going to need a different answer – if not then he’ll need to shake up his system.

Luke Freeman and Filip Krovinovic are two who can fill that role – both are on loan and of the two, fans would likely want to see Krovinovic sign permanently more than Freeman.

But even then, the former West Brom man is often better utilised in a deeper lying midfield role – filling that no.10 void in time for next season could prove a difficult one for Hughton.

See what these Nottingham Forest fans said on Twitter about Cafu’s performance v Cardiff City:

Joe Worrall alongside Scott McKenna is what I'm here for. Not sure I like Cafu playing in the No.10 but let's see. I see nobody read the countless articles on CH clearing up the armband that someone has to wear recently…👀🤦‍♂️Come on then, Reds! #NFFC — Lee Clarke (@Clarkey_No1) April 2, 2021

I just don’t see it with Cafu. For someone that played 10+ games as a CAM his goals/assists ratio is shocking. He’s tidy enough but we lack end product from midfield. Next year midfield will have to deliver 20+ goals for a top 6, and our midfield doesn’t have that in it! #nffc — Youth! (@boonycarlsberg) April 4, 2021

Back from my Twitter ban

Back 5 excellent

Yates did his job

Garner excellent

Cafu cannot play as an advanced midfielder

Wingers were bright

Grabban was average

Taylor looked more like himself

Really good win #nffc — Djs (@Dan78notts) April 3, 2021

Cafu was perhaps not as involved as usual but I thought everyone had a good game today #nffc — Pondo (@el_pond0) April 2, 2021

Cafu again proving that he simply isn’t involved enough. Good when he does, but no way near enough touches. Get Krov on. #NFFC — Mariknackered (@mariknackered) April 2, 2021

Cafu on the field? AWOL again #NFFC — Forestman (@cakeyandcrispy) April 2, 2021

Ameobi and mighten brilliant out wide. Solid defensively. Cafu not a 10. Either straight swap for krov or drop back Cafu for Yates and bring krov #nffc — Crypto (@Crypto42564537) April 2, 2021

One negative would be Cafu has been a bit anonymous and the ball hasn’t really stuck up top with Grabban but the off the ball running they’ve had to do has been key. Same again second half please reds! #NFFC — Dave Holmes (@DaveHo1mes) April 2, 2021