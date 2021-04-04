Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus is prepared to spend big in the summer – providing that Lee Johnson can take them up into the Championship.

A report from The Sun on Sunday (04.04.21, pg. 61) claims that Louis-Dreyfus is ‘itching’ to spend in the transfer market this summer, having set aside a £60million transfer kitty.

But the Frenchman will only spend big if Johnson can guide his side to promotion from League One, and even then, he’s not prepared to spend all of that £60million at once.

Sunderland had briefly stepped into 2nd-place of the League One table when they took the lead against Oxford United on Friday. But Jonson Clarke-Harris’ late goal for Peterborough United at Accrington shoved the Black Cats back into 3rd – and it’s he who Johnson should seriously consider in the summer.

Charlie Wyke has been Sunderland’s main source of goals this season. He’s netted 22 goals in League One so far but the 28-year-old’s future remains undecided, with his contract out in the summer.

Johnson expects contract talks to take a backseat until the season is over, but it’s highly likely that Wyke will be offered a new deal, promotion or not.

But if Sunderland step up into the Championship then they’ll need extra attacking reinforcements, and Clarke-Harris has been one of the country’s most prolific this season with 26 goals in League One so far this season.

He’s similar to Wyke in that he can lead the front-line on his own – he’s physical, clinical and at 26-years-old he could yet go on to become a Premier League striker with the right management.

Johnson’s style of play and formation at Sunderland would suit Clarke-Harris down to the ground and the Peterborough man will likely be looking elsewhere in the summer if Posh don’t go up, having been linked with Championship moves in the past and more recently with Rangers.

Sunderland would have just as good a chance of signing Clarke-Harris as anyone if they get promoted – a fate which seems to be solely in their hands after their strong 2021 showing.

It’s Peterborough and Clarke-Harris who Sunderland face next in what’s become a huge game in the race for promotion. It’s a chance for the striker to showcase his talents, but Johnson will be hoping he has a quiet afternoon.