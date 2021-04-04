Sheffield Wednesday assistant manager Jamie Smith says he and the Owls staff ‘weren’t happy’ with Watford’s only goal in the 1-0 defeat on Friday.

Sheffield Wednesday travelled to 2nd-place Watford in the Championship on Good Friday. An own goal from Tom Lees after 7 minutes proved the difference, but it was a controversial goal.

The Wednesday players and staff felt that both Ismaila Sarr and Isaac Success were in offside positions during the build-up – the latter seemingly forcing Lees into the own goal.

Speaking to Sheffield Wednesday’s official club website, Smith said of Friday’s defeat:

We played some good football at Watford and on the balance of play could have taken something from the game. Obviously we weren’t happy with the manner of the goal but it’s gone now and we look forward to Cardiff. We will go into the game with confidence and we will play to win. We can see the improvements and the progress we have made in recent weeks.

The defeat leaves Sheffield Wednesday in 23rd-place of the Championship table.

Wycombe Wanderers’ win over Blackburn Rovers brings them to within two points of the Owls, whilst Birmingham City’s win over Swansea City takes them up to 21st – Lee Bowyer’s side are now six points ahead of Rotherham United in 22nd.

Now, the Owls are chasing down a seven-point gap to Coventry City in 21st, with eight games of the season remaining.

Friday’s defeat was hard-fought but overall, Wednesday didn’t show enough desire and their relegation into League One looks more inevitable with each passing fixture.

Cardiff City are next on the Owls’ fixture list – another difficult assignment, and another defeat will only dampen their hopes of survival.