Speaking after Middlesbrough lost 3-1 at Bournemouth on Good Friday, manager Neil Warnock revealed he expects the Cherries to get promoted this season.

The defeat leaves Middlesbrough in ninth and seven points outside of the play-offs. However, if Bournemouth win their game in hand the gap could be extended to nine.

Warnock claimed their chances of achieving a place in the Championship top six was now over ‘unless your a romantic’. But with seven games left to play it remains mathematically possible and the club will fight until it isn’t.

Bournemouth on the other hand took a huge step towards the play-offs with the win against Boro. Although they remain in seventh they are just one point off Reading in sixth with that game in hand.

In his post-match press conference Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock said he expects Bournemouth to gain promotion this season. The most likely avenue would be via the play-offs, given Jonathan Woodgate’s side are 14 points off Watford in second. Warnock went on to say if they can’t get out of the division this season, then they will have a great chance of doing so next season instead.

“I think they’ve got to go up this year and if they don’t, I don’t see a problem next season,” he said.

“So I think they’ve got to go up with the wage bill and the players they’ve got.”

Bournemouth were relegated down from the Premier League last season. They finished in 18th position and were just one point behind Aston Villa on the final day. They kept the majority of their squad in tact from the top flight, although they did sell first-team trio Ryan Fraser, Nathan Ake, Aaron Ramsdale before Joshua King departed for Everton in January.