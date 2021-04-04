Former Swansea City man Oli McBurnie could be thrown a Premier League lifeline this summer.

Wolves are interested in signing him from Sheffield United in preparation for next season, as reported by the Scottish Sun.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have identified him as someone to give them more options and depth in attack.

McBurnie, who is 24 years old, has found it tough in this campaign with Sheffield United and the Blades are slipping back into the Championship.

The Scotland international joined the Yorkshire club in 2019 for an initial fee of £17.5 million and managed six goals in all competitions last season. However, he has scored just once for the top flight strugglers this term.

Prior to his move to Bramall Lane, McBurnie caught the eye in the Championship and fired 24 goals in all competitions for Swansea City during the 2018/19 campaign to earn his Premier League move.

He had a loan spell at Barnsley the year before and impressed with the Tykes. He scored nine goals in 17 games for the Tykes under the-now interim Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom.

McBurnie was the Blades’ joint-top goal scorer last season and would have been eager to push on this year. Nevertheless, Wolves are now keen and could try and rescue him from the Championship this summer.

It is a transfer development for Swansea to keep an eye on, especially if the Welsh side inserted a sell-on clause in his deal when they sold him.