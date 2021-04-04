Sheffield Wednesday have had a torrid season to press. Having 12 points deducted before the start of the season, six of which were returned really set the tone.

Garry Monk was gone by November – sacked for his part in the Owls drop in fortune. His replacement, Tony Pulis, lasted just 10 games and 45 days before he was sacked.

The Owls procrastinated and took two months to announce a full-time, permanent replacement in Doncaster Rovers boss Darren Moore.

All that time, the Owls were stuck in the clinging mire of a relegation battle. They still are.

Sheffield Wednesday treading water and struggling

The Owls have not been able to string together any pattern of results that would help them climb steadily out of the bottom three.

They sit next-to-bottom in the Sky Bet Championship on 32 points. They have an improving Wycombe Wanderers breathing down their neck and local rivals Rotherham are a place above them, three points better off and three games in hand.

They ran Watford close in a Good Friday defeat but many more defeats will surely only move the direction arrow downwards rather than up. Even the most steadfast Wednesdayite is beginning to see League One looming large.

Wednesday fans react to Easter Sunday tweet

Like many clubs, Sheffield Wednesday has wished their supporters a Happy Easter:

Many Owls fans have put down their chocolate eggs and have been quick to comment on the club post. Here is a selection of what they had to say in return to the above tweet:

Even Jesus would struggle to resurrect this squad 🤨 — JillOvO🦉💙 (@RlJill) April 4, 2021

I think they’ve hidden them in Easter eggs in the garden J — Dezzee Rascal (@dezzee_rascal) April 4, 2021

And we’ll need a comeback of biblical proportions to stay up. Jesus H. Christ would struggle to pull this sort of comeback off! — Al Maplo 🦉 (@Maplo16) April 4, 2021

Happy Easter, you are joking aren’t you 💩 — Daddy Lockers (@davidstar0) April 4, 2021

Eggs on sale at the shop, £70 — Hirsty (@Deeowl) April 4, 2021

I wish it was..8 losses from the last 9 does not make it happy — David Goddard (@dgdvd0958) April 4, 2021