Wigan Athletic want to keep Leam Richardson for next season, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Wigan. Big push to keep Leam Richardson as boss. Despite Ipswich option for him. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) April 4, 2021

He has been in caretaker charge of Wigan Athletic in this campaign and is currently fighting to keep them in League One.

A move to fellow third tier side Ipswich Town is an option for Richardson this summer and he could look to reunite with Paul Cook at Portman Road.

Richardson has worked with Cook at four different clubs in the past and it is yet to be known whether they will work together again in East Anglia. Former Wigan midfielder Gary Roberts is his first-team coach with the Tractor Boys.

Richardson, who is 41 years old, has worked at Accrington Stanley, Chesterfield and Portsmouth in the past. He then stepped into Cook’s shoes when he departed the DW Stadium at the end of last season and has since been in interim charge of the North West outfit.

The Latics are currently 22nd in the League One table with eight games left to play and are two points from safety. It has been a tough campaign for them, especially with their off-field problems but their recent takeover means the future is bright again.

Keeping Richardson for the next campaign would be a massive boost but he faces a big decision as to whether he wants to carry on being a number one or link up with Cook at Ipswich.