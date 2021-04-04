As reported on The72 earlier today, Middlesbrough are keen on signing Preston North End striker Ched Evans.

The 13-time Wales international is set to become a free agent in June. With pursestrings tight at Middlesbrough it is likely Neil Warnock’s side would be looking for forwards who they can sign on cut-price deals.

However, with Warnock previously expressing how disappointed he has been with his strikers so far this season and how they don’t score enough goals, Evans is hardly pulling up tress at Deepdale to fill Warnock with confidence.

In 14 Championship appearances he has scored three goals for the Lilywhites. Prior to joining Preston in January he played 17 times in League One for Fleetwood Town, scoring five times and registering two assists.

Middlesbrough are seriously lacking an out-and-out goalscorer. A striker able to score 20 goals a season could considerably boost their chances of making the play-offs or even automatic promotion in the up and coming campaign.

The Teessiders have not had a striker score 20 goals or more in a single campaign for 31 years and it is unlikely Ched Evans would be the man to end that barren run.

At present Middlesbrough have attackers Ashley Fletcher, Duncan Watmore, Chuba Akpom and Britt Assombalonga at their disposal. However, the latter is set to leave the club for free in the summer, whereas Fletcher’s current deal is also set to expire with contract talks ongoing.

Bro could therefore be without two of their current crop of forwards next season and will be looking to the transfer window to bolster their options. Evans could provide the North-East club with a back-up option, but should not be expected to aid their considerable goalscoring woes.

Middlesbrough have previously been linked to the likes of Bristol City’s Famara Diedhiou, Sunderland’s Charlie Wyke, and Rotherham United’s Joshua Kayode. Warnock has expressed the need for ‘two or even three’ strikers this summer and it will be one to keep a keen eye on in the coming months.