Derby County spent the early part of this season battling hard against relegation. In some respects, they still are battling that spectre.

The Rams have improved their lot somewhat and sit 19th in the Sky Bet Championship table. They have 43 points in the bank with teams around them having seven more games to play – Rotherham being the outlier with 11 games left.

So, thoughts cannot safely turn to next season just yet. That is something that Sun reporter Alan Nixon alludes to in his latest tweet (below).

Derby County – American takeover still rolling

Derby have gone through the wringer when it comes to takeovers this season. On November 6th, Derventio Holdings announced that they had a ‘deal in principle’ to take over Derby County from long-term owner Mel Morris.

That ‘in principle’ deal fell apart and, in doing so, it left Derby County furious that many months had been wasted along the way.

Soon, rumours began to build that a new group was interested in taking over the running of the Rams with the Sun reporting that an American group had been given a tour of Derby’s facilities.

However, all has seemingly gone quiet or, at the very least, not as prominent in the media. However, Sun reporter Nixon says that this isn’t so when commenting earlier on Twitter.

Nixon presents the final barrier that needs climbing before a buy-out bid made

Nixon (below) comments that the American interest is still there and is still current:

Derby. American bidder still keen but wants to be sure Rams stay up. Hard to agree a buy out fee until that is settled. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) April 4, 2021

There are still 24 points to play for; 33 if you are Rotherham United. Eight points separate Derby County in 19th and Rotherham in 22nd – that could easily be wiped out should the Millers win three of their four games in hand.

It can perhaps be seen just why the interested Americans are staying their hand at this moment.

The ‘Big R’ word; it needs to be addressed first

Derby’s 2-0 victory over Luton Town on Good Friday becomes even more vital in the big scheme of things. Still, the Rams will continue to look over their shoulder nervously and in particular at Birmingham City and Coventry who occupy the two places directly below them.

All the sides in that bottom-end scramble will be also looking at Rotherham United whose extra games due to Covid postponements could hold the key to the ups-and-downs at the end of the season in the Championship.

That barrier that must be climbed over is a very simple one – relegation. It still haunts Derby County and until the ‘Big R’ issue is finally put to bed then there seems likely to be, according to him, any formal bid made.

Alan Nixon is, again, bang on the button here. It makes sense – you need to know what you are buying before you dig deep into your pocket to pay the asking price.