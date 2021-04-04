It was only a couple of games ago that Derby County striker Martyn Waghorn was dropped by Derby County boss Wayne Rooney for his lackadaisical attitude in training.

That dropping from the first-team now served, the Rams £5m striker is back in the first-team picture and returned with an assist in the vital 2-0 victory over Luton Town on Good Friday.

In that game against the Hatters, Waghorn picked up a knock – something that he alluded to with a celebratory tweet (below) after the game.

Waghorn tweets and Derby County fans react

It was Waghorn’s first game back after his training indiscretion and he more than played his part in the hard-fought victory over a solid Luton outfit. Such was his relief, Waghorn tweeted the following:

As with any tweet from players, there tends to be a degree of interest from fans and that was the case here with Waghorn’s tweet (above). Below are some of the comments that Derby County fans responded with.

‘Great hunger’ – Derby County fans respond to Waghorn tweet