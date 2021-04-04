Eddie Howe is seen by many to be the de facto new manager at Glasgow giants Celtic – some saying that an agreement in principle is in place.

Howe’s confirmed appointment would mean that the Bhoys have someone in place to plot for a title challenge against rivals Rangers who romped to the title this season, leaving Celtic struggling and floundering in their wake.

Not only is Howe being hotly tipped as the new man in at Celtic Park, but other publications north of the border, such as the Scottish Sun are also saying that he is returning to the south coast, and former club Bournemouth, with his first signing in mind – Steve Cook.

Steve Cook – Eddie Howe’s first Bhoys target

Cook started his football journey at Brighton and Hove Albion after coming through their youth set-up. A series of loan moves out from The Seagulls saw him ply his trade at non-league sides such as Havant and Waterlooville, Eastleigh and Eastbourne before a January-October 2011 loan to League Two Mansfield.

A half-season loan to Bournemouth followed later that October with the Cherries digging into the company coffers in January 2012 and bringing him permanently to the Vitality Stadium.

Since his arrival, Cook has gone on to make 375 appearances for the Cherries, scoring 21 goals and providing 10 assists. That total includes 35 appearances for Bournemouth this season in the Sky Bet Championship.

Howe, Celtic and free-agent-to-be Cook

The Scottish Sun’s Derek McGregor writes that “the feeling is Cook will leave” should Bournemouth not go up – they currently are hovering just shy of the play-off places in the Championship.

With the Hoops in transition and in need of an overhaul, Cook is said to be seen as an option for Howe as they look to regroup and muster a challenge against the Gers next season.

McGregor adds that even should Bournemouth go back up to the Premier League, Cook might “find it hard to reject a Howe reunion at Celtic.”

