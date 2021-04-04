Jack Clarke seemed to be the next big thing at Elland Road – a club renowned for blooding young players.

He’d made the breakthrough, established himself as a first-team fixture and was then sold in a £10m deal to Premier League Tottenham Hotspur. He had a loan-back deal to Leeds as part of that sale.

As a sweetener, it was bitter – the returning Clarke featuring for just 19 minutes as a White on his birthday before being sent back to Spurs.

He was last on loan to Stoke City, being linked with a recall to Spurs as he battles injury. However, Football Insider claims that the Potters will bid to bring him back to the Brittania Stadium next season.

Jack Clarke: Leeds – Spurs – QPR – Stoke

Clarke came up through the youth set-up at Elland Road like so many before him. He went on to rightly earn his spurs at Elland Road – making 28 appearances for the Whites, scoring two goals and providing two assists.

That move to Spurs has seen him make eight Under-23s appearances (two goals/one assist) as well as three appearances for the first team.

A first loan out of Spurs, aside from the mandated return to Elland Road, saw him make seven appearances for QPR.

His loan to Stoke City has been much more successful – Clarke making 14 appearances for the Potters where he has laid on two assists. An Achilles injury has reportedly cut short his time at the Brittania Stadium with a Spurs return on the cards.

Clarke re-visit just not worth it for Potters

Stoke have seen Clarke this season – he’s become a regular in their ranks. They reportedly want him back next season – where he would no doubt become more of a regular.

However, they should stay their hand and resist that temptation. Why? Well, he’s not really all that good…yet. Yes, he had that breakthrough at Elland Road when he looked the next big thing. But where is that big thing now? What has he achieved since his move to North London?

Nothing much because he hasn’t been given time to settle – to develop himself. More time under more expert coaching at Spurs and Jack Clarke might be worth a revisit. Until then, he is a player that Stoke City should leave well alone and look for options elsewhere.