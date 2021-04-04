Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall says he will consider moving to Luton Town again next season, as per a report by Luton Today.

The midfielder has spent this season on loan at Luton Town from Leicester City.

Dewsbury-Hall, who is 22 years old, has made 33 appearances in all competitions for the Hatters, chipping in with two goals and four assists.

He is due to return to his parent club when his loan deal expires at the end of the campaign, but he admits he would be open to a return to Kenilworth Road.

Read: Hibernian want to strike deal with former Luton Town man

“Luton’s been fantastic and I’ve said that, I’m not going to have a bad word to say about it.” He has said, “If next season Luton were interested again it’s something that I would definitely take seriously, because I feel like I’ve improved as a player here and it’s been good for my development and my career.

“I’m going to take the rest of the season as it comes, try and finish as positive as possible. Then if and when it comes to it at the start of next season, for whatever reason, I’ll definitely sit down and take a serious chat with a lot of people and see what’s going to happen for me.”

Read: Luton Town man on radar of fellow Championship clubs

Dewsbury-Hall joined Leicester’s academy at the age of eight and has since risen up through their youth ranks. He signed his first professional contract in 2017 and made his senior debut in an FA Cup tie against Brentford in January, his first and only appearance for Brendan Rodgers’ side to date.

Dewsbury-Hall was loaned out to Blackpool for the second-half of the last campaign and impressed for the Tangerines in League One, scoring four goals in 10 games.

Luton came calling in October last year and he has impressed with the Championship side.