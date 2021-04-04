Charlton Athletic boss Nigel Adkins said Akin Famewo missed the Doncaster Rovers win due to a ‘very minor’ knock, as per London News Online.

The Norwich City loan man lost his place in Charlton Athletic’s line-up to Ryan Inniss, leaving some fans questioning where he was.

Famewo picked something up in training in the week and the Addicks made the precaution not to aggravate anything on Friday against Donny.

They ended up winning 1-0 thanks to Ian Maatsen’s first-half strike and have closed the gap on the Play-Offs to a single point.

Adkins has revealed why Famewo wasn’t in the squad: “[Famewo] complained of something very minor on Tuesday. We’ve got excellent medical staff here. We just made the decision not to involve him today. He would have been fine for Lincoln on Tuesday but obviously that game is called off.

“Bear in mind that Ryan Inniss, we didn’t know how he was going to respond so we didn’t want to risk Akin. But he should be fine to be involved next week in training. A very minor thing and we’re just trying to manage that situation and manage the squad.”

Famewo has made 17 appearances for Charlton on loan this season and is due to return to Norwich this summer.

He joined the Canaries in 2019 from Luton Town and has since played once for the East Anglian club.

The centre-back spent time on loan at Scottish side St Mirren last season before being given the green light by Norwich to join the Addicks in September last year,

Famewo will be back when Charlton take on Sunderland next weekend.