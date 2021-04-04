Former Fulham and Watford boss Slavisa Jokanovic is earning a reported £2.5million-a-year at Qatari club Al-Gharafa, and Sheffield United will have to ‘come close’ to that figure to tempt him back to England.

Sheffield United are being linked with the Serbian manager after parting ways with long-standing manager Chris Wilder last month.

Jokanovic, 52, is famed for his stints in charge of Fulham and Watford – he guided the latter to promotion into the Premier League back in 2015, and did so with Fulham in 2018.

He’s been with Al-Gharafa since July 2019. Now though, The Sun on Sunday (04.04.21, pg. 61) reports that Jokanovic is earning a staggering £2.5million-a-year to manage the club – after tax.

Alan Nixon goes on to write how Sheffield United ‘will have to come close’ to that number to stand any chance of tempting the Serb to come to Bramall Lane in time for next season.

The Blades look set for relegation into the Championship and there’s fewer managers out there with better and more recent credentials in that division that Jokanovic.

At both Watford and Fulham he proved a shrewd manager both on the pitch and in the transfer market – he’s a no-nonsense type boss but he played attractive and effective football, much like Wilder did on his journey to the Premier League with Sheffield United.

It seems a match made in heaven but for now, the move seems to hinge on whether United can afford him.