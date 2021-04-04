Newcastle United are looking to pip Celtic to the signing of Kyle Joseph from Wigan Athletic, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

The youngster is out of contract at the end of the season and Newcastle United are hoping to win the race for his signature.

Joseph, who is 19 years old, was the subject of a rejected bid by Barnsley in January, as per a report by Wigan Today, whilst journalist Alan Nixon suggested that League One side Blackpool were interested.

Premier League duo Sheffield United and Tottenham Hotspur were also credited with an interest this winter by the Daily Mirror. However, Wigan managed to keep hold of him until the end of this season at least.

Joseph joined Wigan’s academy at the age of 13 and has risen up through their youth ranks. He has broken into their senior side this season and has scored five goals in 16 games in all competitions.

This campaign has provided him with an opportunity to get some senior experience under his belt in League One and the Latics will have to start planning for life without him.

Newcastle are fighting for their lives in the Premier League right now but that hasn’t stopped them keeping one eye on the future.

Beating the likes of Celtic, Blackpool and Barnsley to the signing of Joseph this summer could prove to be a shrewd bit of business down the line.