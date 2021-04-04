Barnsley’s Callum Styles has sparked an ‘agent scramble’ for his signature, reports The Sun on Sunday.

The Sun on Sunday (04.04.21, pg. 61) reports that Styles’ agency contract runs out in the coming weeks, and that agents are ‘scrambling’ for his signature.

Alan Nixon writes how ‘top firms’ are trying to get Styles signed on with their agency ahead of what could be a potential summer move for 21-year-old.

In 35 Championship appearances this season, Styles has netted four goals and proved a hugely important player in the Tykes’ unlikely promotion charge.

Earlier in the season, reports linked Southampton (Sunday Mirror print edition – 14.02.21, pg. 70) with a summer move for Styles – no reports have since linked the pair, but should Barnsley miss out on promotion this season then it’d make a summer move all the more likely.

As it stands, Valerien Ismael’s Barnsley side currently sit in 5th-place of the Championship table.

Their season-to-date has been an outstanding one – Barnsley have been the division’s surprise package this season after storming up the Championship table since the Frenchman’s arrival, playing exciting and daring football along the way.

Styles though is just one of a number of impressive youngsters in this side, and he could yet be one of a number of names to depart if the price is right in the summer.