Uwe Rosler has emerged as a contender for the Preston North End job, according to the Daily Mail.

The Championship side are in the hunt for a new permanent manager for next season after parting company with Alex Neil last month.

Franke McAvoy has been placed in caretaker charge until the end of the season.

Rosler, who is 52 years old, currently manages in the German second tier with Fortuna Dusseldorf but could be targeted by Preston.

Read: Former Wigan Athletic man links up with Burnley

He is out of contract this summer and it is up in the air whether he will be staying in Germany.

The ex-Manchester City and Southampton forward started his managerial career with spells at Lillestrom, Viking and Molde before getting the Brentford job in 2011.

He spent two years with the Bees and guided them to promotion to the Championship during his time at Griffin Park.

Rosler left Brentford in 2013 for Wigan Athletic and guided to the North West side to the FA Cup semi-final, as well as the Championship Play-Offs. However, they surprisingly sacked him during his second year at the DW Stadium.

Read: Nottingham Forest to make decision on Brentford-linked attacker this summer

He then had a five-month spell at Leeds United but won just two games in 12 with the Whites before embarking on stints at Fleetwood Town and Malmo.

Roser is now at Dusseldorf but has emerged as a candidate to replace Neil at Preston for the next campaign.