Derby County witnessed their takeover bid crumble last month. But they could have new owners in place by the start of next season – providing that they remain in the Championship.

Wayne Rooney’s side were tangled in a takeover saga which stretched right back to the start of the season. Sheikh Khaled – a cousin of Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour – was backed to take over Derby County.

After months of back-and-forth the deal would eventually collapse, leaving fans and Derby County owner Mel Morris furious.

Morris remains at the club but also remains keen on selling. But shortly before the Sheikh deal collapsed, Derby were linked with some American investors.

Alan Nixon reported back in February that they’d been shown around the club’s training facilities and that they were interested in investing in the club, but that no bid had yet been made.

Now though, writing in The Sun on Sunday (04.04.21, pg. 61), Nixon explains how the American takeover now ‘hinges’ on Rooney keeping Derby County in the Championship this season.

He also writes, ‘a deal will only go through at owner Mel Morris’ asking price – but the potential buyers can make it work only if the Rams avoid relegation’.

It’s potentially exciting news for Derby County fans but after the horror show they’ve had to endure this season, they won’t be getting their hopes up in a hurry.