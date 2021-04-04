Brentford are ‘keen to win the race’ to sign Swindon Town midfielder Scott Twine – all of Barnsley, Luton Town and QPR are in the running.

The Sun on Sunday (04.04.21, pg.61) reports that Brentford are hoping to beat the likes of Barnsley, Luton Town and West London neighbours QPR to the signing of the 21-year-old.

Twine started the season on loan at Newport County. He netted six goals in 19 league outings for the Welsh club and was quickly called back to try and help League One strugglers Swindon.

Since, he’s scored five goals in 17 league appearances, conitnuing his form and remaining on the radars of a number of Championship clubs.

The likes of QPR and Luton Town were linked with the Englishman back in Janaury. Now though, Alan Nixon writes how Brentford want to trump everyone to the signing of Twine.

Luton. Made an offer for Scott Twine. Swindon not accepted. But that won’t go away in a hurry. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 24, 2021

Brentford have started to drop off the gas after storming into automatic promotion contention during the midsection of the season.

They endured a similar story last time round when they romped up the table after the restart, only to start falling apart at the end, eventually losing in the play-off final to Fulham.

Thomas Frank’s side have drawn their last three now and find themselves in 3rd-place – nine points behind Watford in 2nd and level on points with Swansea City who sit in 4th on goal difference.