Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus reportedly has a £60million transfer kitty for Lee Johnson should he take the club up into the Championship this season.

Sunderland remain in 3rd-place of the League One table after their Good Friday win over Oxford United.

They had to come from behind to claim the 3-1 win and for a brief time they moved up into 2nd-place of the table. But Peterborough United would strike late against Accrington to contain the Black Cats in 3rd, though promotion remains very much in their sights.

Louis-Dreyfus has been in place for several weeks now. Since his arrival, Johnson has continued his good form in the dugout, claiming the Papa John’s Trophy along the way. Spirits are high at the Stadium of Light and this summer, the club’s new owner Louis-Dreyfus will look to bolster his side.

The Sun on Sunday (04.04.21, pg. 61) reports that the Frenchman has put aside £60million to spend on ‘new faces’, with Louis-Dreyfus reportedly ‘itching’ to spend should they achieve promotion.

But Alan Nixon goes on to write how that money will not be spent all at once – that £60million figure could be to last Johnson for the entirety of the season.

Either way, it adds to what is a hugely exciting and optimistic time in the club’s recent history, with Johnson next taking his side to Peterborough for an all-important match in the race for promotion.