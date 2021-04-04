Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock is supposedly keen on taking Preston North End striker Ched Evans on a free this summer.

The Sun on Sunday (04.04.21, pg. 61) backs Middlesbrough to sign Evans on a free transfer this summer.

Evans, 32, joined Preston on a short-term deal back in Janaury after his Fleetwood Town fall out, and has since scored three goals in 14 Championship outings.

Warnock will need striking options in the summer with Britt Assombalonga set to leave – the Congo man has had a misfire season under Warnock and will leave the club for free this summer.

Reports claim that the 28-year-old has already played his last game for the club.

Evans though could be a suitable short-term replacement for Assombalonga’s goals – he’s scored five in 29 Championship outings this season.

But The Sun on Sunday also linked Oxford United goalkeeper Jack Stevens with a move to the Riverside.

Marcus Bettinelli has proved contested in the Middlesbrough goal this season and the 23-year-old Stevens could be a quality addition to the Championship, having impressed in his 25 League One outings this season.

It looks like Warnock will try and do his transfer business early this season and after tailing off towards the end of this campaign, nobody can blame him.