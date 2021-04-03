Birmingham City manager Lee Bowyer might consider bolstering his goalkeeping ranks in the summer, with Neil Etheridge having proved inconsistent.

Etheridge joined from Cardiff City ahead of this season. For the most part of the campaign, Etheridge has been one of the stand-out performers. But as the season’s progressed he’s become inconsistent.

It was the same at Cardiff and now Etheridge’s position in the starting line up doesn’t look as safe as it was at the start of the campaign.

Bowyer though doesn’t have a Championship-experienced stopper to turn to – Andres Prieto is Etheridge’s no.2 and he’s yet to make his league debut since joining last summer.

Other positions will likely take priority for Bowyer in the summer transfer window. But another goalkeeping addition might be required to give Birmingham City some added depth and experience, and Bournemouth’s Asmir Begovic could be the ideal man to fill that role.

The 33-year-old has featured 37 times in the Championship this season. He’s proved as reliable as ever but his contract on the South Coast expires in the summer.

Celtic are loosely being linked with the Bosnian, as former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe nears the vacant managerial job at Celtic Park. But Birmingham is a bit closer to home for Begovic and he’d likely have a better chance of regular first-team football at St Andrew’s.

He’d give Etheridge direct competition for the no.1 spot and it could bring the best – or worst – out of him. Either way, Etheridge’s credentials have been damaged by one too many mistakes this season, and the addition of a keeper like Begovic could be the best bet for all.