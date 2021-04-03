Sheffield Wednesday are in something of a rough patch at the moment. In 23rd place in the Sky Bet Championship table, the Owls are staring relegation down both barrels.

They are seven points from safety and even their most optimistic fans are already likely thinking about reprogramming the SatNav for League One journies next season.

However, closer to home comes an opinion, via a Football Fancast interview, from former Owls great Carlton Palmer. The gist of that interview concerns the things that he has heard about current Owls stopper Kieren Westwood.

Kieren Westwood – the journey to Hillsborough

Veteran shot-stopper Westwood started out his career at Manchester City, leaving the Etihad in 2004 and moving on a free transfer to Carlisle United. He was at The Cumbrians for four years, leaving them in July 2008 in a £675,000 move to Coventry City.

Three years later he was on the move again, this time to Sunderland on a free transfer. He spent three seasons at the Stadium of Light before arriving at Hillsborough in early July 2014 on a similar free deal.

Since arriving at Hillsborough, Westwood has gone on to make 193 appearances for the Owls, conceding 187 goals and keeping 71 clean sheets.

Dressing room discord – Palmer comments on what he’s heard about Westwood

Westwood fell out with former Owls boss Garry Monk and was, effectively, ostracised even to the extent that he was training away from the first team at their Middlewood complex.

Up until his recall to the side on November 21st last year, Westwood hadn’t played a game for the Owls in over a year. He’s gone on to feature 14 times this campaign, conceding 15 times and keeping four clean sheets.

Yet, Palmer tells Football Fancast’s Caleb Sage that he’s not always heard positive things about the Owls keeper. Palmer revealed this adding:

“From what I’ve heard previously, and especially under the managers that I know that have managed there like Garry Monk, I don’t hear good things about Keiren in the dressing room, I really don’t.”

Speaking of the way that dressing room discord spreads, Palmer then goes on to add: