Stoke City midfielder Nick Powell is out of contract in the summer – could the 27-year-old become a vital cog in Chris Hughton’s Nottingham Forest side?

Powell netted his 12th Championship goal of the season v Bristol City yesterday. The one-time Manchester United man has had a stop-start career to date, but he finally looks to be hitting peak form and peak fitness.

He’s featured 34 times in the Championship this season. After seeing his career rise and then take a hit, largely owing to persisting injuries, Powell is finally flourishing and this summer could open the next chapter of his career.

As it stands, Powell’s contract at Stoke City runs out in the summer. Reports are unclear whether the club have been in negotiations or not, but after his strong showing in 2021 especially, it’ll surely be high up on Michael O’Neill’s to-do list.

Time is running out though and soon enough, Powell could be a free agent.

Why should Nottingham Forest take a look at Powell?

Hughton isn’t known for his overly-attacking style of play. Instead, he likes his to be teams resolute, to be able to move the ball from one end of the pitch to the other in quicktime – Powell in the middle of the park with his balance of technical and physical ability would fit that role perfectly.

Forest line-up in a 4-2-3-1. Cafu played in the no.10 role v Cardiff City yesterday, and that’s the position where Powell could flourish – what’s more is that he could be the ideal man to bring the best out of struggling striker Lyle Taylor.

The 31-year-old has been backed by Hughton to have an improved season next time round. It looks as though he’ll be given the main striking duties with Lewis Grabban and Glenn Murray’s futures unclear, though as it’s been proved this season, Taylor is only as good as those around him.

It’d be a bold statement for Hughton to bring in Powell on a free this summer. Stoke are likely to pursue a renewal but Powell could want pastures new – if Nottingham Forest can show some momentum going into pre-season then they could become an attractive destination for Stoke City man.