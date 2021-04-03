Derby County have recently been linked with Luton Town striker James Collins – the 30-year-old has scored seven goals in 34 Championship outings this season.

The summer transfer window is fast approaching and Wayne Rooney’s main objective will be to add goals to his Derby County side.

In 39 Championship games this season, Derby have scored just 29 goals, heavily relying on the 34-year-old Colin Kazim-Richards to provide the goods.

A number of strikers have been linked with the Rams this season. But recent links to Collins have been met with mixed reviews from fans, and Rooney might be able to find better options elsewhere in the Championship.

One man who will prove equally as contested, but is also a realistic option is Sheffield Wednesday’s Jordan Rhodes.

Followers of the Football League have witnessed his decline since joining Sheffield Wednesday in the 2016/17 season. But ask any Wednesday fans and they’ll confirm that Rhodes has arguably been their best player in recent weeks, having netted four goals in his last six starts.

His time at the club looks to be coming to an end – his deal is out in the summer, and neither party looks all that interested in renewing.

The likes of Cardiff City and Huddersfield Town have already been linked with the Scot. But with Rooney at the helm, one can’t help but feel that any striker who comes in over summer will be able to benefit greatly from having England and Manchester United’s all-time top-scorer at the helm.

Rhodes is a player who has proved clinical in the past. At Hillsborough though, various managerial changes has seen him never really settle in the side, and a fresh start, with a manager firmly in place could be exactly what he needs to reignite his career.

A one or two-year deal might suffice, and locality might could well play a part. Either way, Rhodes is certainly someone that Derby should look at in the summer.