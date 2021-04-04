Rivalries are always going to throw themselves up when teams are in the same city or close enough to fall into that clichéd category of ‘near neighbours’. The latter is the case between Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United.

The distance between the two stadiums, as the crow flies, is just six miles. That proximity is bound to create that level of derby fever when both sides meet.

It is more so this season with both in the relegation places and battling for Sky Bet Championship survival. Not only are the South Yorkshire duo in the mix, but they are also deep in the relegation mix.

The relegation mix – a South Yorkshire flavour

The Sky Bet Championship table doesn’t lie – both teams deserve to be where they are this season. Indeed, as close at the pair are geographically they are close in the table as well.

Rotherham sit above their South Yorkshire neighbours and rivals by one place and three points. It has been a grind for the Millers as it has been for the Owls. Neither of the two sides has had it easy and it won’t be getting any easier as the current campaign runs towards its close.

As it stands, ahead of Easter Monday’s upcoming games, Rotherham are on 35 points, Sheffield Wednesday are on 32 points and both are hunting down Coventry City who have 39 points. Over the rest of the campaign, it is the Sky Blues who are locked in both side’s crosshairs.

The relegation mix – Nixon bang on the button

Earlier today Sun reporter Alan Nixon answered a question posed to him by a Rotherham United fan on Twitter:

Revolves around Rotherham games in hand. Will pick up some points in them. Can they win a couple? If they do … begin to worry for Coventry after yesterday’s result. https://t.co/1HDj8d848h — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) April 3, 2021

Nixon points out one big factor in Rotherham’s favour – their games in hand. Those ‘games in hand’ total three games more (11) than the Owls (8) have left to play. Rotherham’s games have accrued due to postponements as the Millers followed Covid-19 protocols as outbreaks of coronavirus flared in their camp.

All that Rotherham need to do is gain four points more than Coventry City in order to haul themselves past the Sky Blues. Coventry are on something of a slide at the moment, beaten 3-0 by QPR on Good Friday.

At the moment, Sheffield Wednesday cannot buy consistency and have only gained four points from the last 18 available. Rotherham haven’t fared much better – gaining six points from the last 18 on offer.

However, with those games in hand, knowing what they have to do to succeed, you can almost see Rotherham pulling off a last-minute escape act and preserving their Championship status. In doing so, it will be Sheffield Wednesday who suffer and are relegated to League One.