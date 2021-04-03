According to a report from Football Insider, Stoke City could look to reunite with Spurs winger Jack Clarke in the summer transfer window.

The young Spurs winger linked up with the Potters in the January transfer window, coming in to bolster Michael O’Neill’s attacking ranks for the second half of the campaign.

However, Clarke’s campaign has been brought to an abrupt end by injury. Reports have emerged claiming the 20-year-old will now return to Spurs amid the injury blow. Now, it has been claimed Stoke City are keen on a potential summer reunion.

Football Insider has claimed that Stoke will look into re-signing Clarke later this year. Tottenham’s plans for the former Leeds United remain unknown, so it will be interesting to see if they look to bring him into the first-team or send him out on loan again.

With Stoke, the right-winger played 14 times across all competitions, laying on two assists in the process. He started six times for O’Neill’s side, coming off the bench on eight occasions before the injury blow.

As it stands, Stoke have Jacob Brown and Rabbi Matondo as options on the right-wing. Matondo will be returning to parent club Schalke at the end of the season, so the Potters will likely need reinforcements in the position ahead of next season.

It will be interesting to see if the Championship side look to reunite with Clarke once his injury recover is completed or if they opt to bring in a new face.