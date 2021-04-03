According to a report from TWTD, Ipswich Town are showing an interest in Wigan Athletic’s out of contract midfielder Lee Evans.

The 26-year-old midfielder could be available for nothing this summer, with his current deal with the Latics set to expire at the end of the season.

Evans has bags of Football League experience under his belt and Ipswich Town boss Paul Cook will be looking to shape his squad in the summer transfer window. Cook is familiar with the midfielder, working with Evans during his time with Wigan.

Now, it has been claimed that the Tractor Boys boss is looking to link up with Evans once again. TWTD reports that Ipswich are lining up a summer swoop for Evans, with Cook looking to make his mark on his side in the upcoming summer window.

The Wales international came through Newport County’s youth academy, playing 25 times for the Exiles before being snapped up by Wolves in 2015. Evans featured 67 times for Wolves, spending time on loan with Wigan and Bradford before joining Sheffield United in 2017.

Evans then returned to the Latics in a second loan deal before eventually making a permanent move to the DW Stadium in January 2019.

Across his three stints with Wigan, Evans has notched up 107 appearances for the club.

Along the way, the Newport-born midfielder has netted seven goals, also chipping in with 15 assists.