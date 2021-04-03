Norwich City boss Daniel Farke handed 18-year-old Andrew Omobamidele his full Championship debut for the club yesterday.

Norwich City were held to a 1-1 draw away at Preston North End in the Championship yesterday. It was a frustrating afternoon all around and a game that Farke will see as dropped points.

But a positive to take from yesterday was the performance of Omobamidele – the 18-year-old Irishman made his full Championship debut for Norwich having made just the one, one-minute cameo back in Janaury.

On the whole, he thoroughly impressed. The Republic of Ireland U21 international played the entire 90-minutes and looked as cool and as composed as his centre-back partner Grant Hanley.

Another experienced name in the Norwich City line up commented on Omobamidele’s performance – Tim Krul shared this message on Twitter:

Always a kick in the teeth to draw last second of the game..

But we are a point closer again..

What a league debut @AndrewOmobamid1 👏🏻💪🏻🔰

We go again Tuesday .. pic.twitter.com/tb8sbeBWL3 — Tim Krul (@TimKrul) April 3, 2021

Krul is a whole 15 years older than Omobamidele. The Dutchman is in his third season at Carrow Road and has reinstated his starting spot after a tough time with injuries through the midway part of the season.

He’s one of the more experienced names in this Norwich City side – he featured in goal for the Netherlands over the last international break, having spent time at Newcastle United, Ajax and AZ Alkmaar previously.

Omobamidele will be delighted to have put on a good display in his full debut for the club, and to receive praise form a senior player like Krul will fill him with confidence.

Up next for Norwich City is a home tie v Huddersfield Town next week.