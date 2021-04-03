Sunderland won 3-1 at home to Oxford United in League One yesterday. But the win didn’t go without its drama.

James Henry’s goal on 21-minutes gave Oxford United an unlikely lead at Sunderland. It’d been a tough afternoon for the Black Cats but they set the tone for the second-half when Lynden Gooch netted on the stroke of half-time.

Oxford would be reduced to 10-men after the break, which allowed Sunderland to go on and claim the 3-1 win with goals form Aiden McGeady and Max Power.

But at half-time, there was an alleged fracas in the tunnel as the players and staff gathered towards the dressing rooms.

Oxford boss Karl Robinson claims that a member of the Sunderland coaching staff ‘headbutted’ his goalkeeper Jack Stevens. Providing an update on what Lee Johnson said about the incident, Chronicle reporter James Hunter tweeted:

Karl Robinson is saying that his goalkeeper was headbutted by a member of the #safc coaching staff at HT.

Lee Johnson wouldn't comment on that specific allegation.

LJ did say 'they [Oxford] need to be careful, because some of their own behaviour didn't reflect well' — James Hunter (@JHunterChron) April 2, 2021

Johnson is keen to draw a line under things.

Says there was an element of 'deflection' about Robinson's comments. #safc — James Hunter (@JHunterChron) April 2, 2021

Both Robinson and Johnson have shown fire in the dugout. Towards the end of his Bristol City spell especially, Johnson could often appear fiery on the touchline and in his interviews.

But he’s been quick to ‘draw a line’ under the incident yesterday. Oxford though played a rough game – they conceded 20 fouls throughout the 90 compared to Sunderland’s 13.

It’s understandable given the fact that both teams have play-off ambitions this season – Oxford briefly moved up into 6th when they took the lead yesterday, and Sunderland briefly into 2nd.

The two teams could still meet before the season’s concluded, providing that both finish in the play-off positions. Sunderland though should be eyeing an automatic promotion spot – if not the League One title.