Speaking to West London Sport, QPR boss Mark Warburton has said he hopes to welcome defender Jordy de Wijs back to action in the coming days.

The Rs lined up with a back three of Rob Dickie, Yoan Barbet and Geoff Cameron on Friday as they cruised to a comfortable 3-0 win over relegation-threatened Coventry City.

Goals from Chris Willock, Ilias Chair and an own goal from Michael Rose secured all three points, keeping them in 12th place.

Absent from the victory was loaned in defender Jordy de Wijs, who has had injury problems to contend with since joining from Hull City in January. The Dutch defender had started in four of QPR’s last five games, helping them to three wins and one draw in the process.

Now, an update on de Wijs’ absence has emerged from manager Mark Warburton. Speaking to West London Sport, the Rangers boss said he hopes to welcome back the centre-back “in the next coming days”. Here’s what he had to say:

“He is not quite right but he is training hard and is getting very close now. We will hopefully welcome him back in the next coming days

“It’s the same problem he came off with against Reading. He is out on the training pitch. He will be with us in the next couple of days so hopefully not too far away now.”

With Warburton hoping de Wijs can make a return in the coming days, it will be interesting to see if he makes a recovery in time to return to the squad against Nottingham Forest on Monday.

If not, the Hull loan man could come back into the side next Saturday, when QPR face Sheffield Wednesday at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.