Sheffield Wednesday fans have reacted to Sky Sports reporter Paul Merson’s comments on their side’s loss at Watford yesterday.

Sheffield Wednesday now find themselves seven points adrift in the Championship.

They lost 1-0 at Watford yesterday in what was a close encounter, settled early on by a Tom Lees own goal. But Merson was highly critical of the Owls.

Darren Moore’s side didn’t show the urgency of a team fighting for their life in the Championship and that lack of urgency is what Merson highlighted in his dressing down of the club.

READ: ‘Never disliked a player so much’ – Sheffield Wednesday fans target midfielder after Watford defeat

The score-line probably flatters Wednesday who managed just one shot on target throughout the 90-minutes, and eight shot attempts in total.

Remaining in 23rd-place of the Championship table, Merson believes Wednesday are ‘bang in trouble’ and plenty of Owls fans agreed with him.

See how these Sheffield Wednesday fans reacted to Merson’s comments on their side’s performance yesterday: