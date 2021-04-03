Sheffield Wednesday fans have reacted to Sky Sports reporter Paul Merson’s comments on their side’s loss at Watford yesterday.

Sheffield Wednesday now find themselves seven points adrift in the Championship.

They lost 1-0 at Watford yesterday in what was a close encounter, settled early on by a Tom Lees own goal. But Merson was highly critical of the Owls.

Darren Moore’s side didn’t show the urgency of a team fighting for their life in the Championship and that lack of urgency is what Merson highlighted in his dressing down of the club.

The score-line probably flatters Wednesday who managed just one shot on target throughout the 90-minutes, and eight shot attempts in total.

Remaining in 23rd-place of the Championship table, Merson believes Wednesday are ‘bang in trouble’ and plenty of Owls fans agreed with him.

See how these Sheffield Wednesday fans reacted to Merson’s comments on their side’s performance yesterday:

He is not wrong. But they've been like it for most of the season… https://t.co/syOaLnf6nv — WarOfTheMonsterTruck (@SheffWedWOTMT) April 3, 2021

I was surprised but enjoyed what he had to say. And he’s right about the football. It comes from a lack of leadership / ownership (looking at Lees and bannan here) — J (@the_geeker) April 3, 2021

Merson is absolutely bang on Watford never needed to get out of 1st gear, or old @bazzabannan25 thought he’d played a blinder too 🤦‍♂️ — StevieBrownOwls🦉 (@SWFCSteveBrown) April 3, 2021

16 players out of contract all wanting to make sure they can pass a medical in 2 months for their free transfer. That’s the problem. They simply don’t care. — OneGoalShort (@GoalShort) April 3, 2021

There was lots to like about yesterday but he’s right, it lacked any urgency. There was no point where we even looked like throwing the kitchen sink at Watford and accepting that 2 or 3-0 may be the consequence. We seemed to accept 1-0 — Jon Fittall (@fittall1987) April 3, 2021

He’s bang right for once. Folk saying we were unlucky yesterday are deluded. — PriceyOwl (@OwlPricey) April 3, 2021