Brentford are a side who have always seemed able to simply overwhelm opponents with their offensive talents. That hasn’t changed this season.

Last season it was the feared BMW trio of Said Benrahma, Brian Mbeumo and Ollie Watkins. This time around, only Mbeumo remains of that trio but the Bees have the free-scoring Ivan Toney leading the line.

The trouble is, Brentford have often been found wanting at the back when it has mattered most and that was definitely the case this afternoon against Huddersfield Town.

Raya hesitancy gifts Huddersfield Town early Easter present

A through ball from Town didn’t look like it posed much of a threat when it reached Brentford right-back Mads Roeslev. However, the Terriers went into pressing mode and a hurried ball from him infield found Christian Norgaard who was instantly closed down by the Huddersfield midfield.

Suitably harried, he lost the ball and it ended up at Lewis O’Brien’s feet. A quick shuffle of his feet and he let fly from 25 yards out.

David Raya has gone walkabout…! 👣 Huddersfield take an early lead through Lewis O'Brien after Brentford's 'keeper left his goal unguarded! 🙈 pic.twitter.com/r9pLAnOkXJ — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) April 3, 2021

Brentford keeper Raya, who’d advanced to the edge of his area, was left scurrying back. Off-balance and wrong-footed, Raya couldn’t alter his footing quick enough to stop O’Brien’s placed finish which was across him and into the bottom left corner of his goal.

Brentford fans heap comments at Raya after blunder

Raya stranded on the edge of his area, and then frantically backtracking might not have been entirely to blame for O’Brien’s placed opener but it certainly helped contribute to it.

However, the Bees stopper has come in for some pelters over his part in home side Huddersfield taking the lead. Here is a selection of comments from these fans:

First, this fan couldn’t believe what he was seeing:

Raya what are you doing lad..?? #Brentford 🐝🐝 — J-V (@iamJ_V) April 3, 2021

Next, here’s a selection of comments from Brentford’s tweet of the goal:

Suffice to say, many Bees fans were not happy at the part their keeper played:

David Raya had a mare there.. No need to come out — Callum (@CallumHobson__) April 3, 2021

And people will still stick up for Raya🤣🤣🤣🤣 — 🐝🐝🐝 (@TaylorThatche14) April 3, 2021

There are other Brentford fans commenting as well:

Brentford have conceded far too many goals because of David Raya's errors this season. He didn't need to come out for the ball. #BrentfordFC #HUDBRE — Jack Brace (@_JackBrace) April 3, 2021