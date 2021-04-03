Luton Town talks with 2017 signing ‘ongoing’ amid claims of interest from Championship rivals
Speaking to Luton Today, Luton Town boss Nathan Jones has confirmed talks are ongoing with striker James Collins over a potential new deal.
The 31-year-old striker sees his current deal at Kenilworth Road come to an end this summer, meaning he could be available to other clubs on a free transfer.
Reports have emerged in recent weeks claiming Collins’ contract situation is attracting interest from other Championship clubs. Luton Town’s second-tier rivals Derby County and Preston North End have both been linked with a move for the Irish striker.
However, Derby boss Wayne Rooney moved to play down the speculation regarding a potential swoop for Collins.
Now, an update has emerged on Luton’s stance over the striker’s contract situation. Speaking to Luton Today, Hatters manager Nathan Jones has confirmed talks over a new deal for Collins are ongoing, insisting that there are contracts that need sorting out.
Here’s what he had to say:
“That’s something that is ongoing. We’ve got a few that are out of contract and a few that we’d like to keep, so that’s something that’s ongoing.
“James has done brilliantly with us and we’ll open things up with James. But, there’s a few that are out of contract that we have to sort their future out one way or another.”
Collins has been a star player for Luton since joining from Crawley Town back in July 2017. The Coventry-born striker has notched up an impressive 69 goals and 20 assists in 175 games for the Hatters across all competitions.
The former Aston Villa youth player has dropped out of the starting 11 in recent weeks. January arrival Elijah Adebayo has come into Jones’ starting 11, finding the back of the net three times since.