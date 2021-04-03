Speaking to Luton Today, Luton Town boss Nathan Jones has confirmed talks are ongoing with striker James Collins over a potential new deal.

The 31-year-old striker sees his current deal at Kenilworth Road come to an end this summer, meaning he could be available to other clubs on a free transfer.

Reports have emerged in recent weeks claiming Collins’ contract situation is attracting interest from other Championship clubs. Luton Town’s second-tier rivals Derby County and Preston North End have both been linked with a move for the Irish striker.

However, Derby boss Wayne Rooney moved to play down the speculation regarding a potential swoop for Collins.

Now, an update has emerged on Luton’s stance over the striker’s contract situation. Speaking to Luton Today, Hatters manager Nathan Jones has confirmed talks over a new deal for Collins are ongoing, insisting that there are contracts that need sorting out.

Here’s what he had to say:

“That’s something that is ongoing. We’ve got a few that are out of contract and a few that we’d like to keep, so that’s something that’s ongoing.

“James has done brilliantly with us and we’ll open things up with James. But, there’s a few that are out of contract that we have to sort their future out one way or another.”