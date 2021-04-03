Matt Mills believes Richie Wellens would be a good managerial candidate for Doncaster Rovers.

The former Doncaster Rovers defender played with Wellens at the Keepmoat Stadium and touted him for their manager’s job on Sky Sports yesterday.

They decided to appoint defender Andy Butler until the end of the season after Darren Moore left for Sheffield Wednesday.

However, since then the Yorkshire club have seen their form slump and they lost 1-0 at home to Charlton Athletic yesterday in front of the TV cameras.

Mill said on Sky, with the quotes cited by Doncaster Free Press: “After going on such a good run and being in such a good position, I’m really surprised they didn’t go with someone a little bit more senior.

“I don’t know if the plan is in his [Butler’s] mind is to possibly look to take over next year but you look at the [manager] market at the minute and I’m certainly thinking of one former Doncaster player in Richie Wellens when I was thinking about the team I played in.”

He added: “There’s a lot of good managers out there who would like to take over at Doncaster because of their style of play and the players they’ve got in the squad.”

Wellens knows Doncaster inside out and had two spells there as a player, as well as playing for the likes of Leicester City and Blackpool.

The former midfielder started his managerial career at Oldham Athletic and spent just under a year in the dugout at Boundary Park, winning 32.6% of games.

Wellens then went to Swindon Town and impressed with the Robins during his time there, guiding them from promotion to League One last season.

He left Wiltshire when Salford City came calling in November last year but his time with the ambitious League Two side didn’t work out and he was sacked last month. Could Doncaster consider him now?