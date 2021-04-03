Charlton Athletic loan man Ian Maatsen has admitted he is unsure where he will be next season, as per a report by London News Online.

The youngster has spent this campaign on loan at Charlton Athletic from Chelsea.

Maatsen, who is 19 years old, was allowed to join the League One side in the last summer transfer window to get some first-team experience under his belt.

He has enjoyed his first taste of regular senior football away from Stamford Bridge and is hoping for a bright future in the game.

His deal at the Valley is due to expire at the end of the season and he is unsure what will happen to him. He has said: “[I just want to] finish this season at Charlton very well and then we’ll see what the future brings. I’m looking forward to it. It’s quite tough. I’m a young guy coming over from Holland. It’s gone well and I hope for more.”

Maatsen still has three years left on his contract at Chelsea and they have a big decision to make on his future. They are no strangers to loaning out their younger players and may well decide to send him out again, maybe back to Charlton?

The Holland youth international scored his first senior goal for the Addicks yesterday as they beat Doncaster Rovers 1-0 at the Keepmoat Stadium. Nigel Adkins’ side are now a point outside the Play-Offs and take on Sunderland next.