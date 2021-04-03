Speaking to Stretty News, Nottingham Forest loan star James Garner’s agent has revealed Norwich City and Rangers are among the sides keen on the midfielder ahead of the summer transfer window.

The young Manchester United loanee has made a good impression at the City Ground since joining in January. Garner endured an underwhelming stint with Watford in the first half of the season but has become a regular with Chris Hughton’s Nottingham Forest.

With Forest, Garner has played in 13 Championship games, netting two goals in the process. The 20-year-old has locked down a place in midfield, featuring alongside either Ryan Yates or Cafu.

Garner’s parent club Manchester United are yet to make a decision regarding his immediate future at Old Trafford. It awaits to be seen if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to bring him into the first-team or sends him out on another loan deal.

If they pursue a third loan deal for Garner, a host of clubs are said to be interested. As per Steven Beck, Garner’s agent, has said Norwich City, Rangers and Brighton and Hove Albion are all keen.

Speaking to Stretty News, Beck said:

“Third loan? I honestly don’t know. I had a couple of chats with John Murtough (United’s director of football) last week.

“But, I’m so relaxed on the situation, as is James because things are going so well for him.

“James has put himself in a great position where he’s probably going to have, if he does go out on loan again, the majority of the Championship and I would be amazed if one or two Premier League clubs don’t try and do something. I know Brighton like him, I know Norwich like him. […] I know Rangers are really keen on him as well.”

The England youth international has experience of playing for the Red Devils’ senior side, breaking into Solskjaer’s plans last season.

Garner has played seven times for United’s first-team, coming into the side after impressing for their youth sides. It awaits to be seen what the Premier League side’s stance on his immediate future is ahead of the summer window.