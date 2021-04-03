Huddersfield Town have had a somewhat inconsistent 2020/21 campaign when it comes to the Sky Bet Championship.

The Terriers sit 17th in the Sky Bet Championship table and do so courtesy of a 1-0 half-time lead in West London over a dangerous Brentford side.

That slender lead nudges the Terriers to 45 points – 10 clear of the relegation drop zone and is a move towards Championship safety.

Huddersfield Town show class in taking early lead

It was the pressing of a determined Huddersfield Town side that led to their early lead, Lewis O’Brien (7′) profiting from the Terriers press and some Brentford indecision.

Town pressured Brentford right-back Mads Rasmussen whose hurried pass inside to a teammate was hunted down by two Huddersfield players. That harrying led to Brentford losing the ball, a hasty scramble back from the edge of his area by David Raya and O’Brien’s shot from 25 yeards out.

David Raya has gone walkabout…! 👣 Huddersfield take an early lead through Lewis O'Brien after Brentford's 'keeper left his goal unguarded! 🙈 pic.twitter.com/r9pLAnOkXJ — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) April 3, 2021

Raya’s scurrying left him wrong-footed and O’Brien’s precisely placed shot found the bottom left of the Brentford stopper’s goal.

Huddersfield Town fans comment at excellent opening half

Here’s how Huddersfield Town announced the goal from O’Brien:

First up, here are a series of comments from Huddersfield Town’s tweeted graphic oannouncing the goal itself:

This is great pressing — Daniel Smart (@DanielS19591419) April 3, 2021

Screamer — Angus Micoatup (@mwwhtafc81) April 3, 2021

Next – a few quoted retweets of the goal gif announcement:

Get in town!!! What a brilliant start to the game 😍 In to an early 1-0 lead! Keep going lads UTT 🔵⚪🔵⚪ #htafc #ProudTerriers #FootballForEverybody https://t.co/J5dg7xE8aw — Proud Terriers (@ProudTerriers) April 3, 2021

Here’s what Town fans thought at the half-time whistle as the Terriers went in 1-0 to the good:

Good half town! Keep going in the 2nd half 👏 Great finish by Lewis O'Brien to score for us! If we can keep this lead it'll be a huge 3 points UTT 🔵⚪🔵⚪ #htafc — RyanHTAFC 💙 (@RyanHTAFC8) April 3, 2021

Big warning signs for Town in the last 5 mins there. Brentford coming into it. Nice to have a dodgy ref on our side for the first time in what seems like forever. Now make the most of it and hold on! #htafc — Schindler's Injury List (@GegenchessFC) April 3, 2021

We need a different formation for the second half. We're getting caught out in areas we are normally good at #htafc — Martin Senior (@albie123uk) April 3, 2021

Second half will be difficult viewing 😬 #htafc — Luke (@HuddersLuke) April 3, 2021