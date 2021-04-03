Huddersfield Town have had a somewhat inconsistent 2020/21 campaign when it comes to the Sky Bet Championship.

The Terriers sit 17th in the Sky Bet Championship table and do so courtesy of a 1-0 half-time lead in West London over a dangerous Brentford side.

That slender lead nudges the Terriers to 45 points – 10 clear of the relegation drop zone and is a move towards Championship safety.

Huddersfield Town show class in taking early lead

It was the pressing of a determined Huddersfield Town side that led to their early lead, Lewis O’Brien (7′) profiting from the Terriers press and some Brentford indecision.

Town pressured Brentford right-back Mads Rasmussen whose hurried pass inside to a teammate was hunted down by two Huddersfield players. That harrying led to Brentford losing the ball, a hasty scramble back from the edge of his area by David Raya and O’Brien’s shot from 25 yeards out.

Raya’s scurrying left him wrong-footed and O’Brien’s precisely placed shot found the bottom left of the Brentford stopper’s goal.

Huddersfield Town fans comment at excellent opening half

