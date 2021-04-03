Wayne Rooney can rightly be proud of his status as a Manchester United and England legend. There can surely be no arguments against either claim.

When he was confirmed as Derby County manager, Rooney called time on his illustrious playing career to focus on the hard task of preserving Derby County’s Sky Bet Championship status. There were many postulating that he’d lean on his Manchester United connections to bring in players.

That thought path has proven to be true with local source Metro is saying that a deal for Mengi’s return to Pride Park next season is in the offing but reliant on one more decision to be made.

Teden Mengi – Old Trafford promise to Championship reality

18-year-old Mengi has been on the books at Old Trafford since he was a schoolboy. He has moved at a steady pace up the age groups at the Red Devils.

This move up the age groups at the Premier League giants has seen him go on to make 30 appearances for United’s Under-18s. He has also played ‘up a group’, making 28 appearances for the Under-23s and captaining them on five occasions this season.

Since his move to Derby County and Pride Park, Mengi has made the matchday squad 11 times. He has made seven appearances – including five starts. He was an unused substitute in Good Friday’s 2-0 win over Luton Town.

Next season’s future rests with Mengi – decision already made

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney, writes Metro’s Ewan Roberts, has confirmed that there is an agreement in place to bring Mengi back to Pride Park next season. That agreement is with Manchester United themselves.

Rooney spoke about Mengi, who has impressed the Rams boss, after the Luton win adding, “Teden will play more games for us, he is a player I am hoping to keep here for next season.”

It is clear that Rooney wants to keep Mengi at the club and that Manchester United are happy for him to stay there. However, there is one more decision to be made that could render the Derby County-Manchester United agreement null and void.

That decision was broached by Rooney who added, “Yes. It is on the player, really,” before saying that Mengi has a decision of his own to make. That decision, Rooney elaborates, is “down to Teden” whether he wants to return to Manchester United for Under-23s football or remain at Derby for a crack at first-team football.