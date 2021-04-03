Sunderland came from behind to beat Oxford United 3-1 in League One yesterday, leaving them in 3rd-place of the table.

For a brief time yesterday, Lee Johnson’s Sunderland occupied 2nd-place in the League One table. Peterborough United grabbed a late winner v Fleetwood Town to reclaim 2nd, but Sunderland fans could almost taste automatic promotion.

A number of Sunderland fans also commented on the performance of Lynden Gooch yesterday, and some think they’ve spotted the key to bringing the best out of the American.

Starting in an attacking midfield position, Gooch eventually slotted into a right wing-back position towards the end, where he was in position to assist Aiden McGeady for the winning goal yesterday.

The 25-year-old was also the first name on the score-sheet, taking his League One tally up to four goals and six assists in 29 appearances. Often at times he’s proved a contested name and before he opened the scoring yesterday, he wasn’t playing particularly well.

But coming out of the game with a goal and an assist needs praise – Gooch is a very technical player and on his day, he can be a real talisman for Sunderland. But after seeing how well he finished the game yesterday, will Johnson consider him as a first-choice name on the right?

Conor McLaughlin started on the right-hand side of defence yesterday. He offers much more defensive quality then Gooch but the American could easily start in a more advanced right-wing back position when Johnson sees necessary.

It might be a case of Gooch filling in on the right when needed later on in games. But Sunderland fans have picked up on it, and a few of them believe that the American is best suited to that position:

Great to have Jones back to full fitness, pace makes such a big difference to any team. Stewart looked lively when he came on, Gooch is at his most dangerous when he plays in that RB/RWB position, much better second half performance from him. Hopefully see Hume soon to #safc — PeterJWhalen (@PeterJWhalen7) April 2, 2021

Top class today @LyndenGooch even being moved to RB he didn't look out of place! — Kevin (@Kevsafc22) April 2, 2021

Gooch again involved; brilliant decision to take the kick quickly – since moving to right-back, Gooch has been even more fantastic with his passing and deliveries. McGeady getting in the bottom corner; 2-1. Ha'way Crewe (and… Fleetwood…), we need you! #SAFC — 🖖 Talon 🖖 (@TalonPlaysYT) April 2, 2021

If I had to sum up the change in mentality Lee Johnson has brought to the club on the field in one moment then it’s the decision to bring on an extra striker and put Gooch at right-back this afternoon #SAFC — John (@Laking86) April 2, 2021

Aiden McGeady puts Sunderland in front! Great work from Gooch! GET IN!#SAFC — James Copley (@JamesCopley_) April 2, 2021

Lynden gooch has one moment of pure quality then 5 games of disappearing, doesn’t do anywhere near enough — Lee Cuthbertson (@BlackcatsLee25) April 2, 2021