Sunderland came from behind to beat Oxford United 3-1 in League One yesterday, leaving them in 3rd-place of the table.

For a brief time yesterday, Lee Johnson’s Sunderland occupied 2nd-place in the League One table. Peterborough United grabbed a late winner v Fleetwood Town to reclaim 2nd, but Sunderland fans could almost taste automatic promotion.

A number of Sunderland fans also commented on the performance of Lynden Gooch yesterday, and some think they’ve spotted the key to bringing the best out of the American.

Starting in an attacking midfield position, Gooch eventually slotted into a right wing-back position towards the end, where he was in position to assist Aiden McGeady for the winning goal yesterday.

The 25-year-old was also the first name on the score-sheet, taking his League One tally up to four goals and six assists in 29 appearances. Often at times he’s proved a contested name and before he opened the scoring yesterday, he wasn’t playing particularly well.

But coming out of the game with a goal and an assist needs praise – Gooch is a very technical player and on his day, he can be a real talisman for Sunderland. But after seeing how well he finished the game yesterday, will Johnson consider him as a first-choice name on the right?

Conor McLaughlin started on the right-hand side of defence yesterday. He offers much more defensive quality then Gooch but the American could easily start in a more advanced right-wing back position when Johnson sees necessary.

It might be a case of Gooch filling in on the right when needed later on in games. But Sunderland fans have picked up on it, and a few of them believe that the American is best suited to that position: