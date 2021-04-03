Former Football League man Jay O’Shea is loving life in Australia and plans to finish his career there, as per The World Game.

The ex-Birmingham City, MK Dons and Sheffield United man currently plays for A-League side Brisbane Roar.

O’Shea, who is 32 years old, made the move down under in June 2019 and worked with former Liverpool and Leeds United striker Robbie Fowler in his first season.

He has made 40 appearances for Brisbane since his move there, scoring twice and chipping in with eight assists.

Read: MK Dons want to strike new deal with manager Russell Martin

The Irishman has opened up about his time in Australia so far, as per The World Game: “I’ve loved it, absolutely loved it here. I wouldn’t have extended my stay at Brisbane if I wasn’t really, really enjoying it still. Obviously the first year was a little bit easier as there was no COVID-19 and the start of the season was really enjoyable.

“But then COVID hit and we’ve been here as a family on our own, so we are starting to miss family back home. But football-wise I’m still absolutely loving it. I can see myself staying here now and retiring in Australia – that’s the plan anyway. I love the football here, the people have been so nice to us.”

He added: “It’s been a really enjoyable experience and we just can’t wait for the world to go back to normal.”

Read: Birmingham City target handed international debut

O’Shea was brought over to England from Ireland by Birmingham City and went on to play three times for the Blues’ first-team. They then loaned him out to Middlesbrough, Port Vale and Stevenage before selling him to MK Dons.

He then spent two years with the Dons and scored eight times in 52 games in all competitions.

Chesterfield came calling in 2012 and he spent five years with the Spirerites before moving to Sheffield United on loan under Chris Wilder in 2017.

O’Shea opted against signing for the Blades permanently and decided to join Bury. He then made the move to Brisbane two years ago and has had no regrets.