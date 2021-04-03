Former Football League boss Paul Simpson is a ‘contender’ for the England Under-21 job, as detailed in a report by the Daily Mail.

The ex-Carlisle United, Preston North End and Shrewsbury Town manager currently works at Championship side Bristol City.

England Under-21’s are poised to part company with Aidy Boothroyd and are weighing up who to replace him with.

The likes of Joe Cole and Frank Lampard are in the frame, whilst current Championship duo Steve Cooper of Swansea City and Mark Warburton of QPR have also been mentioned.

Simpson, who is 54 years old, could fit the bill for England as he has already managed their Under-20’s in the past. He held that role for three years but leaving last August for Bristol City.

He is an experienced coach in this country and started out at Rochdale before moving to Carlisle United, who were his local team as a youngster.

Simpson spent three years at Brunton Park and guided the Cumbrians to promotion to the Football League during his time there.

Spells at Preston North End and Shrewsbury Town followed on for him. He narrowly missed out on a place in the League One Play-Offs with the Lilywhites, whilst he lost in the League Two Play-Off final with the Shrews to Gillingham in 2009.

Simpson has since managed Stockport County and Northwich Victoria and could be considered by England Under-21’s now.