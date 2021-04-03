QPR breezed through Coventry City yesterday, beating them 3-0 at home in the Championship.

QPR had the lead after just two minutes when Chris Willock netted his second league goal of the season. An own goal from Coventry’s Michael Rose doubled the lead before half-time, with Ilias Chair adding a third in the second.

Chair was on fire yesterday – he seemed to be everywhere on the pitch and despite getting himself on the score-sheet, he might be disappointed that he didn’t have more.

He had five shots in the game. His goal was thanks to an error from the Coventry City keeper, but it marked Chair’s eighth Championship goal of the season and adds to what’s been an impressive showing from the 23-year-old.

His energy is what makes him such an asset to QPR. Since the departure of Ebere Eze, Chair has had to step up and provide the attacking goods for QPR – yesterday, Chair made 46 passes (including two key passes) and finished with a pass success rate of 93.5% according to WhoScored.

Having signed a long-term contract earlier in the season, Warburton will be looking ahead and hoping that Chair can go even further in the next campaign – providing he remains at QPR.

A host of Championship clubs were said to be monitoring Chair earlier in the campaign, including Brentford. But QPR would no doubt command a bumper fee for the Belgian, and with the Rs looking good for a top-six charge next season it might entice Chair to stay another year at least.

See what these QPR fans had to say on Twitter about Chair’s performance last night:

Totally missed today as it was the wife’s 40th. What was your verdict? Sounds like Chair had a field day!#QPR — Terry (@TerryArnoldDXB) April 2, 2021

Great all round showing from Rs. Everyone played well, special menshes for Dickie, Field, Johansen & Chair. Ilias MotM constant threat esp down left with Wallace. But Sam Field's best game for us, important defensive work, good passing + got forward more today #QPR #QPRCOV — Geoff Skinner (@GeoffS2011) April 2, 2021

What a shift for Chair. Time for Uncs to get his second. COYR’s!!! #QPR #QPRCOV — Jacob Tingle (@TingleJK) April 2, 2021

Chairs deserved that, been brilliant all game #qpr — H😎 (@harryspencerr) April 2, 2021

Chairs finishing leaves A LOT to be desired #QPR — David (@Swanny1882) April 2, 2021