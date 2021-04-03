Barrow’s Yoan Zouma has extended his loan stay at Altrincham until the end of the season, as announced on the Bluebirds’ official club website this morning.

The defender joined the National League side on an initial one-month basis last month but is now staying there until the summer.

Zouma, who is 22 years old, will be looking to get plenty of game time in with Alty before the end of the campaign.

Yoan, who is the brother of Chelsea star Kurt Zouma, was released by Bolton Wanderers at the end of last season and spent last summer weighing up his options as a free agent.

He was eventually thrown a Football League lifeline by Barrow in October and has since played seven times for the Cumbrian club.

Zouma was given the green light to leave on loan last month to get some more first-team experience under his belt. Alty’s website has thanked the Bluebirds for letting him stay: “The club would like to thank Barrow for their co-operation and wish Yoan every success during his extended stay at The J.Davidson Stadium.”

Bolton signed Zouma in 2018 from French side Angers and he initially linked up with their Under-23’s set-up. He then got his chance in their first-team last season in League One and went onto make 23 appearances in all competitions.

He parted ways with the Trotters after their relegation to League Two and now finds himself in the fifth tier with Altrincham.