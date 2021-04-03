Manchester City will promote Liam Delap into their first-team for next season, as per a report by the Daily Mail.



The striker has been linked with a loan move away to the Championship for the next campaign but it appears the Premier League table toppers have big plans for him.

Delap, who is 18 years old, is wanted by Derby County, Stoke City and AFC Bournemouth, as reported by Football League World.

However, the second tier trio may have to look elsewhere this summer for attacking reinforcements.

Delap started his career in the academy at Derby before switching to Manchester City in 2019. The England youth international has since made impressive progress and was handed his first-team debut by Pep Guardiola against Bournemouth in the League Cup in September last year, a game in which he scored his first senior goal in.

The forward then made his Premier League debut in the same month against Leicester City. He has since played once more for the North West giants and will be in line for plenty more appearances should they hand him a place in their senior squad for next season.

Delap is one of the brightest young talents in the country and will be looking to follow in the footsteps of Phil Foden, who has emerged as one of Manchester City’s most important players these days from their academy.